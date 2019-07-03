Fans raise petition to axe Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary team for the World Cup

Sanjay Manjrekar may be a veteran in the area of sports broadcasting, but he has always divided opinion in the public eye. In fact, some fans have now called for him to be axed from the commentary team for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Manjrekar is a part of the Star Sports Network broadcast for the ongoing World Cup, and is an active member of both the English and Hindi commentary teams, though his cut-throat analysis isn’t for everyone.

Here is a small example.

Sanju Manju is so bad that even fans are muting @StarSportsIndia Hindi. Let’s try this. The next time Sanjay Manjrekar comes on commentary, Mute commentary, take a pic. Tweet with #SackManjrekar If you don’t like this senseless commentary do it. RT & Spread too. #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/mOP0K9lmJp — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) July 2, 2019

The commentary is so bad in fact, that some fans have even raised a petition on Change.org to have Sanjay Manjrekar “banned” from commentary for the World Cup, and it is already gathering steam.

Those who have signed have written comments such as “Have been requesting this forever. Willing to pay a fee to avoid listening to him” and “Someone should stop him before he gets killed.”

It remains to be seen whether any of these petitions will be taken seriously, considering he is such a senior broadcaster, but it certainly does bring to light the dislike fans have for the former Indian batsman.