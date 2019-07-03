England vs New Zealand – Dream 11 prediction, Fantasy tips and tricks, Playing XI, Captain Prediction, updates for World Cup 2019

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is now in its fag end and two teams – England and New Zealand – are set to play a virtual quarterfinal today at the Durham Riverside Ground.

And with the stakes so high, the fans have a lot to pick from for the Dream 11 sides. Here are some of the Dream 11 predictions and fantasy picks you should keep an eye on ahead of this clash.

Jason Roy (ENG): After spending some time on the sidelines, Jason Roy was back into the starting XI for the encounter against India. And instantly, he was back to his best. So he has to make it to your team.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jason Roy in fine form as England start off on a strong note

Ben Stokes (ENG): The English all-rounder is playing the best cricket of his life in the tournament and if he gets going, he’ll score you a lot of points. Definitely, a must have in the side. He should be your captain choice for the match.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes completes his 50 as England’s fightback against Australia continues

Jofra Archer (ENG): The English pacer is picking wickets for fun and if England win, he would have a big role to play in it. Expect Archer to bag another three or four wickets in the match.

Kane Williamson (NZ): The Kiwis captain is a player of big occasions and no better time to produce his best when a World Cup semifinal spot is on the line. Williamson is a must-have player, so keep him in your team at any cost. He can be the vice-captain for your side.

England vs New Zealand Dream XI Fantasy Picks: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, James Neesham, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Trent Boult

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood