Reports: MS Dhoni likely to retire after World Cup 2019

Reports suggest that Indian legend MS Dhoni will retire from all formats of cricket, after Team India complete their ongoing campaign in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

A senior BCCI official may have let the cat out of the bag when he spoke with PTI on condition of anonymity. According to reports, the BCCI official said that it is unlikely for Dhoni to continue playing after the World Cup.

“You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup,” he said, before adding:

“But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment.”

In the 2019 World Cup, the 37-year-old scored middle-order batsman 223 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 93. But the veteran has been widely criticised for his inability to rotate the strike and hit the big shots when needed – two qualities that had once made him one of the world’s most dangerous cricketers, especially in the limited-over formats.

“The team management had to take a call in 2017 after the Champions Trophy. They decided that they will invest another two years in Dhoni till the 2019 World Cup. India have reached the semi-finals despite his lukewarm performances so he has been carefully shielded,” a former India player was quoted as saying, by PTI.

The news agency also reports that the Indian team management is yet to make an official announcement regarding the situation as they feel it will affect Team India’s chances in the World Cup, now that they have qualified for the semi-finals.