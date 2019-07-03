BREAKING: Ambati Rayudu retires from international cricket after World Cup 2019 snub

India middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has retired from international cricket after being denied a place in the India Cricket World Cup 2019 squad.

Initially, all-rounder Vijay Shankar was included in Rayudu’s place and after an injury ruled the former out, opener Mayank Agarwal was called in as a replacement. Seemingly upset by the BCCI’s decision, the batsman has now announced retirement from international cricket.

Rayudu made his One-Day International debut for India in 2013 and went on to represent the side in 55 matches. His returns from those matches are commendable as well – 1694 runs at an average of 47 and strike rate of almost 80.

The Chennai Super Kings batsman made the headlines when he mocked BCCI’s decision to choose what the selectors though was a three-dimensional player in Vijay Shankar over him for CWC 19.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

He was even offered permanent residency by Iceland to play cricket for them after Indian World Cup 2019 snub.