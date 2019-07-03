Cricket World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar backs MS Dhoni’s approach to batting amid widespread criticism

On Tuesday the 2nd of July, Team India qualified for the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup by registering a 28-run win over Bangladesh in their penultimate group-stage game. Meanwhile, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar supported MS Dhoni’s approach to batting, saying that he did what was best for the team.

During the game, towards the end of the Indian innings, Dhoni slowly ran out of batting partners and refused a few singles as he did not want Bhuvneshwar Kumar facing the Bangladeshi bowlers because of the huge risk involved. But immediately afterwards, the man himself mistimed a shot as the ball rose high before Shakib Al Hasan completed the catch.

Dhoni’s batting tactics were then questioned by the likes of Sanjay Manjrekar in the commentary box but Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar backed the former World Cup winner and said that he only did what was best for the side.

“I felt it was an important innings and he (MS Dhoni) did exactly what was right for the team. If he stays till the 50th over, he can help other guys around him. He is expected to do that and he did that,” Sachin told India Today.

“For him, it is more about the team. Whatever is the need of the hour, one needs to do that and on Tuesday, he did that perfectly,” he added.

After winning the toss, Virat Kohli decided that India will bat first and the openers settled into their roles pretty quickly, scoring 180 runs in less than 30 overs before Rohit Sharma (104 off 92) miscued a lofted shot that eventually rested in the hands of the fielder at cover.

KL Rahul (77), Virat Kohli (26) and Hardik Pandya (0) followed, leaving India in a spot of trouble, before Rishabh Pant (48) and MS Dhoni (35) led India to a safer score. Eventually, India ended up scoring 314/9, before bundling Bangladesh out for 286 runs.