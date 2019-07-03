Cricket World Cup 2019 |

87-year-old Virat Kohli fan wins hearts on the internet after meeting him during the World Cup

While India defeated Bangladesh in Tuesday’s group stage encounter to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, an Indian and Virat Kohli superfan also took social media by storm by turning up to match the match held at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

We are talking about the 87-Year-Old Charulata Patel, whose photographs and videos have since gone viral in the backdrop of the Team India’s 28-run victory over their neighbours. After the match, team captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma also met the superfan and sought her blessings for the matches to come.

Check out some of the photos and videos posted about her on Twitter, right here:

Virat Kohli himself posted the photo on his Instagram account later:

Speaking with ANI, Charulata Patel told that she has been watching cricket for the last many decades, adding that she is constantly praying for the team’s success in the 2019 World Cup.

“India will win the world cup I am sure. I pray to Lord Ganesha that India wins. I bless the team always,” Charulata was quoted as saying by ANI.

The 87-year-old also claimed that she was there at the Lords Stadium in 1983, when India won the World Cup for the first time: “When Kapil paaji won the World Cup in 1983, I was there as well,” she said.

“Would like to thank all our fans for all the love and support and especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate and dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, the passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one,” Kohli captioned the photographs with her on Twitter and Instagram, as you can see above.

India currently sits on the second position on the tournament’s points table with 13 points from eight matches and their victory against Bangladesh confirmed their berth in the knockout stages, with one game remaining.

