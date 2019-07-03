Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – England vs New Zealand

England take on New Zealand in ODI 41 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stages. You can watch the entire match through our live stream here on FOX Sports Asia.

Hosts England take on New Zealand in an all-important encounter where the equation is quite simple: England need a victory to progress to the semifinals.

However, the outcome of the match doesn’t just affect England. A win for New Zealand mean that Pakistan can qualify at the expense of the hosts – should they defeat Bangladesh in their final world cup group game.

If New Zealand get absolutely trounced by England and Pakistan hammer Bangladesh, a scenario where both England and Pakistan can qualify instead of New Zealand can play out too.

With all these permutations hinging on the result of this one match, England vs New Zealand assumes increased importance.

However, the hosts will be confident heading into the match after they pulled off an impressive victory against India in their previous game to keep their hopes alive. New Zealand, on the other hand, are coming into the contest on the back of consecutive defeats.

Will the hosts prevail and book a spot in the world cup semifinals alongside Australia, India and potentially New Zealand? Or will the Kiwis pick up a win and give Pakistan a lifeline?

An intriguing match beckons.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.