Virat Kohli passes verdict on who the best ODI player in the world is

On Tuesday, Team India ensured their progression into the semi-finals of the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with a 28-run win over neighbours Bangladesh in their penultimate match of the group stage. After the match, India skipper Virat Kohli commented that Rohit Sharma could be the best ODI player in the world.

Rohit Sharma played the biggest role in India’s win and also walked away with the man-of-the-match award after hammering a 92-ball-104, his fourth hundred in the tournament so far. Previously, he had scored tons against South Africa, Pakistan and England as well. With this century against Bangladesh, Rohit also became the only other cricketer apart from Kumar Sangakkara in 2015, to score four hundreds in a single edition of the World Cup.

The Mumbai Indian captain is also the current top-scorer in the 2019 World Cup, with 544 runs from 7 innings at an average of 90.67.

Speaking after the hotly-contested game, Virat Kohli said, “I have been watching it for years now. He’s (Rohit) the best One-day player around and we are so delighted to see him. When he plays like that, everybody is happy to see him strike this so well.”

Apart from Rohit, KL Rahul (77), Rishabh Pant (48), MS Dhoni (35) and Virat Kohli (26) himself also added their own contributions to the Indian scorecard which read 314/9 at the end of the allotted 50 overs.

Later, Jasprit Bumrah’s 4/55 and Hardik Pandya’s 3/60 helped the Men in Blue restrict Bangladesh to 286 all-out in 48 overs.

“He’s a world-class bowler and he just knows what he’s up against. With him, we can look to capitalise on situations where we are in a position to score those extra 30 runs. His overs were always going to be crucial, so that’s why we stopped him after four initially,” Kohli said, when asked about Bumrah in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Very happy with the way the team has played so far, a big thank-you to the fans as they have also been magnificent,” he then signed off. India will now face Sri Lanka in their final group-stage match, on 6th July.

