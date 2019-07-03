World Cup 2019: Most runs, most wickets post India vs Bangladesh match

The round robin stage of the Cricket World Cup 2019 is now in its fag end and every sise has played eight matches each. India today became the second side to qualify for the semifinals with a 28-runs win over Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma scored his fourth century of the World Cup while Mustafizur Rahman bagged a fifer and Jasprit Bumrah capped another good day with four wickets. This saw quite a bit of shifting in the top run-getters and highest wicket-takers list.

The Indian opener, with the help of today’s hundred, rose from the sixth spot to the top of the run-getters list. Mustafizur and Bumrah entered the top 10 wicket-takers list as well with their respective performances today.

Here’s how the top run-getters and wicket-takers stack up in the World Cup as of now.

Most Runs (Top 10)

Rohit Sharma – 544 runs Shakib Al Hasan – 542 runs David Warner – 516 runs Aaron Finch – 504 runs Joe Root – 476 runs Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 454 runs Virat Kohli (India): 408 runs Babar Azam (Pakistan): 378 runs Ben Stokes (England): 370 runs Jonny Bairstow (England): 356 runs

Most Wickets (Top 10)