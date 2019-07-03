Twitter hails Jasprit Bumrah as Team India progress to the semifinals of the World Cup

India produced a masterful display once again as they got the better of Bangladesh and qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Despite some strong resistance from the Bangla Tigers, India looked in control for the most part, and managed to wrap things up in the end, winning the contest by 28 runs.
Twitter hailed Team India for their performance and their subsequent spot in the final four of the World Cup, with special praise for Jasprit Bumrah.
#INDvBAN
Wicket is needed.
Bumrah- pic.twitter.com/F5YFq9V0mC
— Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) July 2, 2019
Boom-Boom @Jaspritbumrah93 ❤️👍🇮🇳 Welcome Men in Blue in World Cup Semifinal 😍👏👏
#INDvBAN
— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) July 2, 2019
Well done #TeamIndia. Congratulations for the victory💃#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/dYdsFpVMYA
— 💪🎭……🎭💪 (@vinod_kr786) July 2, 2019
Other worldcup teams to Bangladesh. #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/bqY6cuafS3
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 2, 2019
India showing the exit way for Bangladesh! #INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/smGSD5mtYj
— Trojan_Horse (@sampath0272) July 2, 2019
#INDvBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 Very well played Bangladesh,atleast you showed how to give a fight. India needs to work a lot on its batting to be the champion team @BCCI
— Rajat Bhan (@Rajat18126917) July 2, 2019
*Wicket is needed*
Bumrah be like- pic.twitter.com/SPOQqcG3nR
— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) July 2, 2019
Bumrah at Death overs ~ #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/7bACEUwPMa
— Ritik (@Ritik__rj) July 2, 2019
World No. 1 for a reason. @Jaspritbumrah93, you beauty! Onwards and upwards. #INDvsBAN #INDvBAN #CWC19
— Krishna Desai (@desai_krishna) July 2, 2019
#INDvBAN
whenever indian team needs wickets #bumrah be like : 👇 pic.twitter.com/dymd6PpOv8
— Boogeyman 🐶 (@ErramRakesh) July 2, 2019
Onwards and upwards for Team India!