Twitter hails Jasprit Bumrah as Team India progress to the semifinals of the World Cup

India produced a masterful display once again as they got the better of Bangladesh and qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Despite some strong resistance from the Bangla Tigers, India looked in control for the most part, and managed to wrap things up in the end, winning the contest by 28 runs.

Twitter hailed Team India for their performance and their subsequent spot in the final four of the World Cup, with special praise for Jasprit Bumrah.

Boom-Boom @Jaspritbumrah93 ❤️👍🇮🇳 Welcome Men in Blue in World Cup Semifinal 😍👏👏

#INDvBAN — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) July 2, 2019

#INDvBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 Very well played Bangladesh,atleast you showed how to give a fight. India needs to work a lot on its batting to be the champion team @BCCI — Rajat Bhan (@Rajat18126917) July 2, 2019

Onwards and upwards for Team India!