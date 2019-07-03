India fans go into meltdown as Jasprit Bumrah is taken off the field after discomfort in shoulder vs Bangladesh in World Cup 2019

Team India fans got a mini heart-attack as their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah was taken off the field briefly after a slight discomfort in his shoulder during Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter vs Bangladesh.

Though the pacer returned to the field after a couple of overs, it was enough for the Indian fans to show how important he is to the team.

Bumrah back on the field… a billion people can relax now! #IndvBan #BanvInd #CWC19 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) July 2, 2019

Bumrah falls down Every MBBS, MD, PhD in India runs towards him. 😂😂#INDvBAN — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 2, 2019

Need to tell Bumrah to NOT dive for anything, especially boundaries. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) July 2, 2019

BUMRAH KE LIYE BLOOD DONATION YA KIDNEY CHAHIYE HO TOH CONTACT KARNA @BCCI. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 2, 2019

#INDvBAN

1.3 billion Indians when Bumrah fell down pic.twitter.com/nc4AbPEZzT — Jagriti Gambhir (@iamjagriti_) July 2, 2019

What you said : “Bumrah walks off the field”

What we read : “WC walks away from India” — Yash (@yash_gy77) July 2, 2019

What happened to bumrah omg? — ZOE. (@ExcuseMe_Zoe) July 2, 2019

Bumrah, Please don’t dive, please don’t jump. We don’t care for your fielding and batting. Just bowl your 10 overs, that’s will do. 😨😨 — burnt pudding (@amviz) July 2, 2019

How many of you said “don’t dive Bumrah” for that catch chance of Chahal? 😄😄#INDvBAN https://t.co/tFplJmUuaP — Audy N. (@audurn) July 2, 2019