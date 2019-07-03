Cricket World Cup 2019 |

India fans go into meltdown as Jasprit Bumrah is taken off the field after discomfort in shoulder vs Bangladesh in World Cup 2019

Team India fans got a mini heart-attack as their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah was taken off the field briefly after a slight discomfort in his shoulder during Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter vs Bangladesh.

Though the pacer returned to the field after a couple of overs, it was enough for the Indian fans to show how important he is to the team.

 

Comments