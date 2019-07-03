India fans go into meltdown as Jasprit Bumrah is taken off the field after discomfort in shoulder vs Bangladesh in World Cup 2019

Team India fans got a mini heart-attack as their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah was taken off the field briefly after a slight discomfort in his shoulder during Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter vs Bangladesh.
Though the pacer returned to the field after a couple of overs, it was enough for the Indian fans to show how important he is to the team.
Bumrah back on the field… a billion people can relax now! #IndvBan #BanvInd #CWC19
— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) July 2, 2019
Bumrah falls down
Every MBBS, MD, PhD in India runs towards him. 😂😂#INDvBAN
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 2, 2019
Bumrah gets Injured
Indian Fans – pic.twitter.com/yIOCipqgqJ
— Prashant (@prashant_7_) July 2, 2019
Need to tell Bumrah to NOT dive for anything, especially boundaries.
— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) July 2, 2019
Physio when a player as important as Bumrah gets injured 😀#INDvBAN #IndiaVsBangladesh #WC2019 #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/AX3PBcOEQa
— Ashutosh Tripathi (@ashutosh_omi) July 2, 2019
BUMRAH KE LIYE BLOOD DONATION YA KIDNEY CHAHIYE HO TOH CONTACT KARNA @BCCI.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 2, 2019
*Bumrah falls down*
Physio:#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/TZzhdhlWo9
— Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) July 2, 2019
England and Australia watching Bumrah down #INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/vaAgD8Am0W
— aru (@htmlsgml) July 2, 2019
#INDvBAN
1.3 billion Indians when Bumrah fell down pic.twitter.com/nc4AbPEZzT
— Jagriti Gambhir (@iamjagriti_) July 2, 2019
What you said : “Bumrah walks off the field”
What we read : “WC walks away from India”
— Yash (@yash_gy77) July 2, 2019
What happened to bumrah omg?
— ZOE. (@ExcuseMe_Zoe) July 2, 2019
Bumrah, Please don’t dive, please don’t jump. We don’t care for your fielding and batting. Just bowl your 10 overs, that’s will do. 😨😨
— burnt pudding (@amviz) July 2, 2019
How many of you said “don’t dive Bumrah” for that catch chance of Chahal? 😄😄#INDvBAN https://t.co/tFplJmUuaP
— Audy N. (@audurn) July 2, 2019
Don’t stretch too much Bumrah, don’t run after the ball also. Relax at short fine leg. Hoping India will rest him against Sri Lanka
— P₹akash $inha 🇮🇳 (@Predicto_Praky) July 2, 2019