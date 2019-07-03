Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan creates history with all-time tournament record

During the 2019 Cricket World Cup encounter against India, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan created history by becoming the first cricketer to complete a World Cup double of 500 runs and 10 wickets in a single edition of the tournament.

Earlier during the day, Shakib took his eleventh wicket of the tournament when he picked Rishabh Pant’s scalp in the 45th over. While batting, he scored 66 runs from 74 balls and also crossed the 500-run mark, before falling prey to Hardik Pandya in the 34th over. The left-handed batting all-rounder is currently second-placed in the run charts, with 542 runs from 7 matches at an average of 90.33.

In the bowling charts, he is placed fourteenth right now, with 11 matches from 7 matches at an average of 31.09.

Speaking about the game, India won the toss and captain Virat Kohli opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma (104) and KL Rahul (77) gave the Men in Blue a solid start, before Rishabh Pant (48) and MS Dhoni (35) contributed fairly well in the middle-order to take the score to 314/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Mustafizur Rahman was the Tigers’ best bowler as he ended with figures of 5/59 in ten overs.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh are at 190/6 in 36 overs and they need 125 more runs to win with 84 balls remaining. If India wins the game, they will qualify to the knockout rounds while Bangladesh needs to win both their remaining games to earn a chance to reach the semi-finals.