Yuvraj Singh gives verdict on who should bat at number 4 for India

India, currently, are one of the best sides in World Cricket. The two-time world champions constantly find themselves on top of the rankings chart and are midway through a superb Cricket World Cup campaign. However, the team is not without problems and former player Yuvraj Singh has offered a solution to a major one.

Cricketing great Yuvraj Singh has had his say on who can fix India’s ‘number four’ problem. The world champion recently took to Twitter to commend Rishabh Pant after the latter put in a good performance against Bangladesh with the bat. He claimed Pant to be the one to fix India’s problem in the future.

I think finally we have found our no 4 batsman for the future ! Let’s groom him properly yeah ! @RishabPant777 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019

Rishabh Pant was originally snubbed for the 2019 Cricket World Cup but he soon found himself in England, as a replacement for injury-hit Shikhar Dhawan. The youngster was then pushed into the playing eleven due to another injury to Vijay Shankar against England.

In his Cricket World Cup debut, Pant finished with thirty-two runs off twenty-eight balls. He then followed it up with forty-eight against Bangladesh.

The Delhi Capitals star is expected to retain his place in the starting eleven for the remaining matches due to India’s injury problems. The men in blue, meanwhile, go up against Sri Lanka next in the group stage.