WATCH: Virat Kohli gives Soumya Sarkar a send-off after DRS confusion sees India lose out on a review

Team India is currently up against Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup 2019 with an eye on a semifinal berth. The Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

Riding on a century from Rohit Sharma and a half-century from KL Rahul, the Men in Blue posted 314 runs on the board. In reply, Bangladesh had a decent start and after Tamim Iqbal’s wicket, Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar settled things down.

In the 12th over of the Bangladesh chase, Kohli reviewed an LBW call against Sarkar after the umpire adjudged him not out. The third umpire then couldn’t find enough conclusive evidence that the ball hadn’t struck the bat first and India ended up losing the review.

Kohli wasn’t happy with third umpire’s decision and argued about the same with the on-field umpire. And about four overs later when the Bangladesh opener did lose his wicket, Kohli was quick to remind him that this time there’s no turning back.