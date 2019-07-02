Yuvraj Singh trolls Kevin Pietersen after claims that Rohit Sharma might win World Cup 2019 man of the tournament

Former Indian cricketer and 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh was all praise for Rohit Sharma as he hammered his fourth century in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019, against Bangladesh on 2nd July.

The 2011 World Cup man-of-the-series winner took to Twitter to celebrate Rohit’s achievement and posted a tweet, alluding a previous post from a few weeks ago, when he had predicted that the maverick Indian opener would win the man-of-the-series award in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Check out the tweet right here:

And @ImRo45 walks closer to the Icc mos trophy 🏆 👊🏽🕺🏼 #hitman you beauty 💯 no 4 ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 well played champion !!! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019

The tweet attracted the attention of ten of thousands of followers, one of who was former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who replied, “Not if England wins the WC, Pie-Chucker!”

Not if England wins the WC, Pie-Chucker! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 2, 2019

There was a slight problem, however. Pietersen conveniently forgot that England are yet to qualify for the semi-finals, let alone having a chance to win the coveted trophy already. He was promptly reminded about it by Yuvraj, who in a reply tweet, trolled the Englishman by saying that he was referring to the man-of-the-series award anyway and not the World Cup trophy as such:

Let’s qualify first and then talk about wining 😅 and I’m talking about mos trophy not winning ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019

India need just one more win from two matches to make sure of qualifying to the World Cup knockouts, while England have to beat New Zealand else they will have to rely on results of other teams as well.