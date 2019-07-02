Rohit Sharma’s maintains ICC tournaments record against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma has been in fine form during this edition of the Cricket World Cup. The Indian opener had scored three centuries prior to the match against Bangladesh. And he ended up scoring another, thereby maintaining his unique record against the South Asian rivals.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma completes his 4th century of the tournament

India face Bangladesh in their latest Cricket World Cup match today. The men in blue were handed the bat first and they put up a decent target for their opponents to chase. The main contributor to this total was Rohit Sharma, who hit an unprecedented fourth century in this edition of the competition.

In doing so, Sharma also continued his unique record against Bangladesh. The Indian opening batsman has now faced Bangladesh in the three different ICC tournaments – the 2015 Cricket World Cup, the 2017 Champions Trophy, and the 2019 Cricket World Cup. In all of those meetings, Sharma has hit a ton against the South Asian side.

The 32-year-old first hit a century against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup, scoring 137 in the process. He then repeated the feat in the Champions Trophy two years later, by scoring 123. Both those times, India were on the winning side.

And now, Sharma has hit his third straight ton against India’s South Asian rivals in an ICC-recognized tournament. A win today would send India into the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup 2019.