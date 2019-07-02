Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul break all-time Indian opening stand record in world cups

In the ongoing India-Bangladesh encounter in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scripted history by building India’s highest-ever opening partnership in the history of World Cups.

The two Indians scored 180 runs in their opening stand before the Rohit Sharma’s miscued lofted shot settled deep into the hands of Bangladesh’s Liton Das at cover. While he smashed his way to a 92-ball-104, Rahul anchored the innings and played out a respectable 92-ball-77.

Rohit’s and Rahul’s partnership of 180 became India’s highest-ever opening partnership in the history of World Cups, as they broke the record held by the 174-run stand made by Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan against Ireland in the 2015 World Cup. The duo also surpassed Jason Roy’s and Jonny Bairstow’s 160-run opening stand for England, to make it the highest opening partnership at the ongoing World Cup as well.

This is also the fourth time that two Indian batsmen made a 150-plus partnership in any edition of the World Cup. The previous achievers of this feat were Ajay Jadeja and Sachin Tendulkar in 1996, Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in 2003 and Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in 2015 as mentioned above.

Speaking about the India-Bangladesh game, India scored 314/9 in their allotted 50 overs thanks to Rohit’s and Rahul’s early onslaught. The Men in Blue could not capitalise on the early start later on, even though Rishabh Pant (48), MS Dhoni (35) and Virat Kohli (26) began their innings well.