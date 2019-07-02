Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans slam MS Dhoni’s decision to not rotate strike in the last over vs Bangladesh in World Cup 2019

India got a great start in their Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter vs Bangladesh but their middle order couldn’t convert that into a big score. MS Dhoni was slightly better than his last few performances and was the only one along with Rishabh Pant in the middle order to make a meaningful contribution.

India got to 314 by the end of 50th over. However, they could only add three runs in the last over despite the fact that Dhoni was on strike. What irked the fans was the wicketkeeper-batsman refused singles on first two deliveries of the over before getting out on the third.

WATCH – MS Dhoni refuses single on first two deliveries of final over before getting out on third ball vs Bangladesh

Two more Indian wickets fell in the over as Mustafizur Rahman finished with fife. Dhoni scored 35 runs in 33 balls but Twitter didn’t like the fact that he didn’t give strike to Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is a decent lower order batsman.

It remains to be seen whether the last over makes a difference in the final result.

 

 

