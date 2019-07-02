Fans slam MS Dhoni’s decision to not rotate strike in the last over vs Bangladesh in World Cup 2019

India got a great start in their Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter vs Bangladesh but their middle order couldn’t convert that into a big score. MS Dhoni was slightly better than his last few performances and was the only one along with Rishabh Pant in the middle order to make a meaningful contribution.

India got to 314 by the end of 50th over. However, they could only add three runs in the last over despite the fact that Dhoni was on strike. What irked the fans was the wicketkeeper-batsman refused singles on first two deliveries of the over before getting out on the third.

WATCH – MS Dhoni refuses single on first two deliveries of final over before getting out on third ball vs Bangladesh

Two more Indian wickets fell in the over as Mustafizur Rahman finished with fife. Dhoni scored 35 runs in 33 balls but Twitter didn’t like the fact that he didn’t give strike to Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is a decent lower order batsman.

It remains to be seen whether the last over makes a difference in the final result.

Do you think what Dhoni has done in the last over an acceptable one. He should have taken a single.#staraikelungal — Mahendran (@Mahendr62534551) July 2, 2019

That last over was awful. Dhoni should have taken the single on the 1st ball. Bhuvi is not that bad of a batsman. 314 looks enough on this slow pitch with uneven bounce.

🤦🏽‍♂️😅 #IndvBan #CWC19 — Nicket (@Nicket_S) July 2, 2019

What a batting by dhoni "the finisher". Glad to see how a finishers finishes inning without taking single run when non sticker can bat. — Mahesh chauhan (@Maheshc23817760) July 2, 2019

Dhoni not taking single runs is equivalent to that one kid at school who took PE way too seriously — shera daaku (@S1nghy) July 2, 2019

Foolishness on the part of Dhoni not to take a single on first ball of 50th over against bangladesh when Bhuwaneshwar at the other end. Old school of thought by Dhoni, the great. — reghupillai (@ragpill) July 2, 2019

Easy single on offer

Dhoni: playes dot ball and gets out#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/vYfxMU7EJJ — Aatish (@ws599) July 2, 2019

63 runs in last 10 Overs. Don't understand why Dhoni doesn't take single even when bhuvi in other end. India Never Ending Middle Order Death batting problem continues #IndvBang — Vikky (@Chinnu538) July 2, 2019

Stop criticizing Dhoni every day. He gave his best today. 4th highest run scorer of the match. I don't have any explanation about dot balls & single refusals, btw#INDvBAN — Mohan (@ismyname_1) July 2, 2019

What’s wrong with this man??? Does he wear pitch dryers in his shoes that as soon as he comes to bat, pitch becomes slow and double pace!! Where is our original Dhoni? Not taking single, dot balls followed by his wicket!!! pic.twitter.com/Xhz6Qo8HXW — Dipesh Thaker (@Dipesh_Sonal) July 2, 2019