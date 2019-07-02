BREAKING: Arsenal confirm first signing of the summer

Premier League giants Arsenal have finally opened their account in the summer transfer window, as they finally announced their first signing for the new season on 2nd July 2019.

Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli is Arsenal’s latest signing, with the Gunners’ manager Unai Emery closing the deal with his former club Ituano for a reported fee of around £6million.

Arsenal made the official announcement via Twitter on 2 July. Check out the post right here:

👋 Welcome to Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/czlXdHpkQs — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 2, 2019

“Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli is joining us from Ituano Futebol Clube on a long-term contract,” a statement on Arsenal’s official website read.

“Gabriel has made rapid progress during his short time at Ituano. Since making his debut in November 2017 aged just 16 years and nine months, the young forward scored 10 goals from his 34 appearances for the Sao Paulo-based club.”

“The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes. Gabriel will shortly join up with his new teammates for pre-season training,” the website informed.

The 18-year-old’s Brazilian is already a well-noted future prospect in his home country, as he recently got called up to the Brazilian full squad for a training camp in May ahead of the 2019 Copa America. He was also voted the best Brazilian newcomer for the year 2019.

It is yet to be revealed as to whether the young Brazilian will join up with the first-team at the beginning of next season. Arsenal, meanwhile, is all set to begin their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against Newcastle United, on 8th August.