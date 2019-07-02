Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma overtakes MS Dhoni to become Indian with most sixes in ODIs

Rohit Sharma was on fire for India at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as he notched up another hundred against Bangladesh. He also broke a big record by getting there with the number of sixes he got.

Rohit now has 230 sixes in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), which is two more than what MS Dhoni has in ODIs, making Rohit now the all-time highest six-hitter for India in the 50-over format.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma on his way to yet another century

Shahid Afridi of Pakistan tops the charts with 351 sixes per ESPN Cricinfo, but the Universe Boss Chris Gayle is right up there as well, with 326 sixes to his name.

Rohit Sharma made 104 off just 92 balls today against Bangladesh, and along the way managed to strike 7 fours and 5 sixes, helping him reach the milestone of most sixes by an Indian in ODIs.

After Dhoni’s 228 sixes, the next Indian on the list is the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has 195 sixes to his name. With Dhoni struggling to strike them big these days, Rohit’s next victim on the six hitting list will be Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya, who has 270 lusty blows to his name.

India have managed to score 314/9 thanks to Rohit’s heroics today, but will it be enough? Follow the action live right here on FOX Sports Asia.