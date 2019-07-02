Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma equals all-time tournament record after scoring ton against Bangladesh

In the ongoing India-Bangladesh encounter in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma departed after slamming a 92-ball-104, his fourth century in the tournament. Hence, he also equalled the world record for most hundreds made in a single edition of the World Cup.

Earlier, India captain won the toss and not surprisingly, chose to bat first and Sharma and partner KL Rahul began their innings well. While Rohit Sharma was the more attacking batsman between both of them, Rahul kept the ship steady with his peaceful knock.

The Mumbai Indians captain eventually reached his fifty in 45 balls, before shifting gears to continue attacking the Bangladeshi bowlers before bringing up his hundred in another 45 balls.

Overall, Sharma scored 104 runs in 92 balls, including seven fours and five sixes.

This was his fourth hundred in the ongoing tournament as mentioned earlier and with that, he also equalled the world record set by former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kumar Sangakkara in 2015. Apart from the one against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma had scored three tons earlier – against South Africa, Pakistan and England.

During his innings, he also overtook Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become India’s leading six-hitter in ODIs (230 sixes till date) and became the leading run-getter in the 2019 World Cup so far, having made 544 runs from seven matches at an average of 90.67.