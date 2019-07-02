WATCH: Rohit Sharma scores an explosive century vs Bangladesh to take his tally to 4 for World Cup 2019

Indian Cricket Team star Rohit Sharma is probably playing the best cricket of his life in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 and has already raced his way to four centuries in the tournament.

After questions were raised on the start India got during their 338-runs chase vs England, the duo of KL Rahul and Rohit came out all guns blazing. Both the openers completed their respective half-centuries with the latter going on to get a big one. The duo added 180 runs for the first wicket.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma continues fine form, brings up half-century vs Bangladesh

Rohit’s knock was filled with powerful yet elegant strokes as he completed his 100 in 90 balls. He was ultimately dismissed for 104 but not before he overtook Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most runs scored by an Indian in a World Cup and became the top scorer of the ongoing World Cup.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma completes his 4th century of the tournament

However, the Hitman was given a lifeline early on when Tamim Iqbal dropped an easy catch.

WATCH: Cricket World Cup 2019 – Tamim Iqbal drops Rohit Sharma in 5th over of Indian innings