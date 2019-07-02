World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes top scorer of the tournament with yet another century

Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma has hit a purple patch in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 and is dismissing bowling attacks for fun. With his aggressive knock against Bangladesh, he has now become the top scorer of the tournament.

Rohit started the match on the sixth spot in the list but as he crossed the 76-runs mark in the encounter, he became the top scorer of the tournament. Along with this, the opener crossed Sachin Tendulkar to take the second spot in the list of most runs scored by an Indian in a World Cup.

The Indian opener was dropped by Tamim Iqbal when he was only on 9 and he made Bangladesh pay as he completed his fourth century of the World Cup. However, he was dismissed soon after, for a score of 104 runs.

