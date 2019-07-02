Rohit Sharma overtakes Sachin Tendulkar in list of most runs scored by an Indian in a World Cup

Rohit Sharma is in supreme form in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019. Currently, up against Bangladesh, the Team India batsman completed yet another half-century and with it overtook the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the list of most runs scored by an Indian in a World Cup.

Rohit, who brought up his third half-century of the tournament, is now second on the list of most runs scored by an Indian batsman in a World Cup. The top spot is occupied by Tendulkar, who got 673 runs in 2003.

The Master Blaster’s performances of 523 runs back in 1996 is third and 482 runs in the 2011 World Cup are now third and fourth on the list.

Sachin Tendulkar – 673 ( 2003) Rohit Sharma – 544 (2019) Sachin Tendulkar – 523 (1996 ) Sachin Tendulkar – 482 ( 2011)

Rohit Sharma will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of highest runs in a single World Cup! — Abhishek (@Abhi_ggmu) July 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma is the only opener in the world who averages more than 50. Yet he is shadowed under the super stardom of Virat Kohli. It also happened to Rahul Dravid when he played in the same era as Sachin Tendulkar #INDvBAN #CWC19 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/OrTQtbBNaa — Daniel Manthri (@DanielManthri) July 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma completed his 4th century of the World Cup but was dismissed immediately after. He scored 104 runs which took his overall tally to 544 runs in the World Cup.