Cricket World Cup 2019: How India can still be knocked out of the tournament with two games remaining

India have been in great form so far in this edition of the Cricket World Cup. They have won five of their seven games, losing one, and drawing the other. However, the former champions are not safe yet and can still be knocked out of the competition.

Bangladesh take on India in their latest Cricket World Cup match. Both teams are playing their eighth match of the tournament today and still have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. Nevertheless, here’s how India can still be eliminated from the competition.

Here are the scenarios which will result in India’s elimination for the 2019 Cricket World Cup:

1. India must lose to Bangladesh at all costs, before being beaten by Sri Lanka. Their two losses would mean that they stay on eleven points, giving England and New Zealand a chance to leapfrog them.

2. Either Pakistan or Bangladesh must win all of their remaining matches. For Pakistan, that means betaing Bangladesh themselves in their final group game. On the other hand, Bangladesh must win against both India and Pakistan by huge margins.

3. Lastly, India must lose both their remaining matches by a considerable margin. The former champions currently have a net run rate of +0.854. On the other hand, Pakistan stand at -0.792, while Bangladesh on -0.133. Either of the two can only displace India from the fourth position if they win big and India losses heavily.

Nevertheless, if the men in blue do end up winning against Bangladesh in their latest Cricket World Cup match, they will secure their passage to the next round.