Virat Kohli wins the toss, two big changes in Team India playing XI for World Cup 2019 match vs Bangladesh

After their first defeat of the Cricket World Cup 2019, India go head to head with their biggest Asian rival in the recent times, Bangladesh, at Edgbaston. Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Indian team has been undergoing a lot of chopping and changing recently. After Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar is the second victim of an injury which has ruled him out of the tournament. Opener Mayank Agarwal has been called in his place.

KL Rahul at the top and Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni in the middle order are the two other areas of concern for Kohli and the team management. The performance of the spinners wasn’t as good as well.

And as a result, the team management decided to make two changes. Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav have been dropped and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik have taken their spots in the XI respectively.

Bangladesh made two changes as well.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah