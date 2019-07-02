India coach defends MS Dhoni’s batting but doesn’t rule out changes to playing XI against Bangladesh in World Cup 2019

Team India will lock horns against Bangladesh in their upcoming group-stage encounter on Tuesday, 2nd July. Ahead of the game, India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar has backed MS Dhoni after the former captain copped a lot of criticism for his slow approach to scoring in the recent game against England.

India’s unbeaten run in the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup was brought to a screeching halt on Sunday by none other than England as the hosts defeated the Men in Blue by 31 runs in the group-stage clash at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 42 runs off 31 balls in the match, at a strike rate of 135.48 – which was also the second-highest for an Indian batsman that night – but got widely criticized in the end for “lacking intent” as India chased a steep target after the hosts compiled 337 runs in the first innings.

The former World Cup-winning captain apparently chose to rotate the strike and deal in singles when the asking-rate demanded at least one boundary per over. Dhoni’s move did not sit well with the fans.

On Monday, Sanjay Bangar cleared all doubt on MS Dhoni by saying that the 37-year-old star was “doing the job for the team”.

“Except for one odd innings, he has done the role always. Five out of seven games he has done the job for the team,” Bangar was quoted as saying in an ICC media release.

He further explained: “If you see the earlier games, against South Africa he stitched together a partnership of 74 with Rohit [Sharma]. After that, what was required of him against Australia he did that. In Manchester on a difficult track [against West Indies] he got a vital fifty for us. Here also he was striking the ball really well. I’m surprised that this question continues to come up every now and then.”

India ended the England game with a score of 306/5, thirty-two runs sort of a winning score. It hence led to critics and fans questing MS Dhoni’s finishing prowess, after having earned a huge reputation over all these years as a “finisher”.

Bangar also explained how the starting XI would look like, for India in the upcoming game against Bangladesh.

“The team management has been feeling the absence of a left-hander after Shikhar was injured. It is a ploy to use a right-left combination in the middle overs to upset the bowling plans a bit. Hence [Rishabh] Pant will continue in the no.4 slot,” he said.

He further added: “The team management will be open to various combinations which can be played at looking at the venue, dimensions and conditions. We’re open to all combinations where the three seamers can play along with Hardik [Pandya]. We’re also looking at Jadeja coming in, all players are up and figure in the team combinations we’re thinking of.”

Bangar’s words predict a possible change in India’s starting XI, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja set for return while Kedhar Jadhav could get axed temporarily, as per reports.

Quotes via Times of India.