Ambati Rayudu offered permanent residency by another nation after Indian World Cup 2019 snub

Ambati Rayudu was left out of the Indian squad for the Cricket World Cup 2019 and did not receive a call-up even when Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar got injured. Iceland wants to capitalize on the rejection.

In a bizarre tweet, Iceland cricket have offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency in their country so that he can play for them, after he was once again looked over for a World Cup spot in the Indian team.

Rayudu initially criticized the selectors for not picking him in India’s squad that travelled to England and was also not called up following injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar, with Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal selected instead of him.

As a result, Iceland put out a tongue-in-cheek tweet about how Mayank Agarwal only has three professional wickets at 72.33 and that Rayudu should be selected over him.

They also went one step further, tweeting out the application form for permanent residency in Iceland so that Rayudu could play for them instead.

Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least @RayuduAmbati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things. #BANvIND #INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/L6XAefKWHw — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 1, 2019

India’s lower-middle order, barring Hardik Pandya, has come under criticism following lacklustre displays with the bat against Afghanistan and England.

However, India chose a top order player in Mayank Agarwal instead of a seasoned middle order batsman in Ambati Rayudu when forced to call up new players due to injuries.

As it stands, perhaps turning to Iceland cricket may not be too bad an idea after the rejection Rayudu has faced from the BCCI.

