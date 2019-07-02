Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Former England captain Michael Vaughan trolls India after defeat to England in the Cricket World Cup 2019

Michael Vaughan is usually known for being outspoken and somewhat controversial on social media. This time, he directed a shot at the Indian team for failing to show intent in their chase against England at the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to praise West Indies’ valiant effort in almost chasing down Sri Lanka’s 338 – just one run more than the score England posted against India the day prior.

However, there was a marked difference in the way West Indies and India went about their respective defeats. While the Windies went for broke but ended up falling short, India still had 5 wickets in hand at the end of their innings and had hardly displayed any real intent in trying to chase down the score.

But while Bhogle was content to just commend the West Indies for their efforts, former England captain Michael Vaughan couldn’t resist trolling India for its lackadaisical approach against England in comparison.

He wasn’t the only one taking a shot at the Indian team’s approach as the fans got in on the act as well, directing their displeasure at MS Dhoni for his lackluster batting devoid of intent in the slog overs. Another player who copped criticism was Kedar Jadhav, who is likely to be dropped from the starting XI against Bangladesh according to reports.

