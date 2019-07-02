LIVE – Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Bangladesh

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash between India and Bangladesh. Both sides need a win, but one more so than the other. Who will pick up the victory?

India have some changes in their squad ahead of this game, with an injury to Vijay Shankar forcing him to withdraw from the tournament. In his place, the Men in Blue have gone with Mayank Agarwal to replace Shankar.

It seems unlikely that Agarwal will play this game however, so expect a similar side to the one that played against England to play against Bangladesh too.

As for Bangladesh, their hopes will be pinned on the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, both of whom have been outstanding in this World Cup so far, and more of the same is expected from them.

This game will be played out at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, and is set to begin at 10:30 AM local time, 3 PM IST and 5:30 PM SGT.

