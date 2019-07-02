Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Bangladesh – hourly weather forecast

We have an exciting contest coming up in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup as Team India take on neighbours Bangladesh in their penultimate group-stage fixture of the tournament on 2nd July. Fans are understandably excited, yet concerned about the weather as there are chances of rain playing spoilsport.

The iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham, England will be where all the action unfurls. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am local time (3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT/HKT) on 2nd July, Tuesday.

Without any further ado, here are the weather updates for Tuesday from in and around the Edgbaston area.

India vs Bangladesh, hourly weather forecast

(Updated as on 2nd July, 11:30 am IST, 2:00 pm HKT, 6:00 am UK Time)

The temperatures were unusually low after midnight on 2nd July but normal conditions are expected to be restored by 7:00 am – 8:00 am local time, once the sun is up. According to the British MET Department, Birmingham will see a fine and dry Tuesday, with spells of proper sunshine in between. Light breezy winds are expected to maintain the temperature at around 16 degrees Celcius to 19 degrees Celcius, which is quite normal for English conditions.

Take a look at the charts below to get a clearer picture about how the weather will pan out in an around the venue:

As you can see, chances of precipitation (rain, snow or ice) are less than ten per cent throughout the match, hence fans can expect a full game on Tuesday.

More updates will follow soon, so stay tuned right here.