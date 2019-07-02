Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs Bangladesh

India take on Bangladesh in ODI 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stages. You can watch the entire match through our live stream here on FOX Sports Asia.

India were handed their first defeat of the tournament against England in the last game and although it wasn’t a heavy defeat per se, it raised a lot of questions surrounding the composition of the team.

MS Dhoni, once again, was at the forefront of the criticism as yet another sluggish innings in the slog overs saw India surrender meekly with 70 needed off the last 5 overs. Kedar Jadhav was yet another guilty party as he stumbled to a 13-ball 12 with the required run rate at over 2 runs a ball.

India have since sent back Vijay Shankar due to injury and called in Mayank Agarwal – who is expected to open the innings so KL Rahul can play at 4. The Men in Blue will be hoping the changes they implement will have a positive bearing on the match as they search for the victory that confirms a semifinal spot.

The stakes are even higher for Bangladesh as the game is a must win for them should they hope to retain their chances of making it to the semifinals.

An intriguing clash beckons.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.