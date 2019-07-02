Reports: India star to be dropped for Bangladesh clash over sluggish performance against England in Cricket World Cup 2019

India are likely to drop all-rounder Kedar Jadhav over his lackluster performances in the World Cup so far, with his latest fail against England being the final straw.

India Today reports that Kedar Jadhav is likely to be dropped from the playing XI against Bangladesh after his latest dud performance against England played a part in India’s defeat.

With the run rate steeply climbing at the end, Jadhav only managed 12 runs from 13 deliveries despite India retaining wickets in hand.

India needed 71 off 5.1 overs when Jadhav was united with MS Dhoni in the crease but the duo only managed to put on 40 runs in that time, with the former captain also copping plenty of criticism for his lack of intent.

In the 31 balls they faced together, Jadhav and Dhoni did not score off 7 deliveries and ran 20 singles, only scoring more than a run a ball off a paltry 4 deliveries.

The Jadhav-Dhoni nexus also came under scrutiny against Afghanistan, when they hardly managed to push the pace in the slog overs and ended up setting a total of just 224 that the minnows almost chased down.

Even former India player Sachin Tendulkar came out to criticize them for their lack of intent.

It is expected that Mayank Agarwal will replace Kedar Jadhav in the starting XI against Bangladesh.

