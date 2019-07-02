Why Mayank Agarwal got India World Cup 2019 call up ahead of Ambati Rayudu and Ajinkya Rahane

Mayank Agarwal has been called up to the India squad at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as a result of an injury suffered by all-rounder Vijay Shankar, and it is certainly dividing opinion.

Many believe that perhaps Ambati Rayudu or even Ajinkya Rahane should have been called up instead, but a closer look at domestic Indian cricket shows that perhaps Mayank deserved his chance on the biggest stage.

“Mayank has played for India A in England last year and did well – tri-series and was also the highest scorer in that series and India won and he’s known to exploit the power plays and plays spin better,” a source has told Times Now News.

“Rahul Dravid has very good words for him and that worked in his favour, Ajinkya gets stuck in the middle overs and has problems playing spin and Ambati Rayudu has failed in the recent past.”

Agarwal’s India A form has been quite remarkable, with the Karnataka man finishing with 287 runs from just four games, averaging 71.75 with a strike rate of 105.90.

Apart from India A, his overall record in List A cricket is unbelievable too, with 3605 runs from 75 matches at an average of 48.71.

Indian fans will remember Mayank Agarwal from the IPL too, where he featured most recently for Kings XI Punjab. His camaraderie with KL Rahul could prove useful as well, as they both are currently playing as openers for India and hail from Karnataka.

Finally, his brilliant batting display in Australia recently during the test match series, was proof that the right-hander can hang with the very best in the toughest conditions for batting.

Agarwal scored 195 runs in just two games in that series at an average of 65.00. And whom did he get it alongside? None other than KL Rahul while opening the batting.