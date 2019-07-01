Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Bangladesh – Predicted line ups

India take on Bangladesh in their latest Cricket World Cup encounter. Both teams are in need of a win for very different reasons. And here’s how they could line up for this crucial encounter.

We’re in the final week of the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage and that means the stakes are as high as they can be. Australia remain the only side to have secured safe passage to the semi-finals until now. New Zealand and India, meanwhile remain within touching distance.

India have a chance on July 2 to join Australia in the semi-finals. However, The men in blue need to beat Bangladesh to confirm their place in the latter part of the competition.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are looking for a positive result for different reasons. The South Asian side still have a chance of making it into the top-four. Nevertheless, they need to win both their remaining games, while also hoping that England and Pakistan lose theirs.

Keeping in mind the nature of this encounter, here’s how both the teams could line up.

Predicted line ups for India vs Bangladesh:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh XI: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman