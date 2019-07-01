India vs Bangladesh – Dream 11 prediction, Fantasy tips and tricks, Playing XI, Captain Prediction, updates for World Cup 2019

It’s a crunch match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as India take on Bangladesh with a spot in the semi-finals up for grabs for both teams.

Fans will be wondering which of the players from both teams they should have in their Dream 11 fantasy teams, and if history suggests anything, it is that you should stick to what you’ve had before with both teams.

Here are some of the Dream 11 predictions and fantasy picks you should keep an eye on ahead of this clash.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN): This one goes without saying. Dream 11 fantasy players have been hugely successful with Shakib in their side, and with the form he has at the moment, chances are he will perform again.

‘We’ll give it our best shot vs India’ – Shakib Al-Hasan

Shakib gives you runs, and lots of them up the order, and is also capable of picking up a lot of wickets too, as we have seen in this tournament so far. Keep him in, and don’t let him out.

Mushifqur Rahim (BAN): Mushfiqur has been another standout for Bangladesh in this World Cup, and has also reached the three figure mark. Consistent with the keeping gloves as well as the batting ones, he looks set for another big performance against India.

Virat Kohli (IND): The Indian captain doesn’t have a century so far in the World Cup, but five straight half-centuries are enough to call him Mr. consistent yet again for Team India.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli completes half century as India fight back against England

A big hundred is just around the corner for Virat, and having in your team would be highly beneficial.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND): Even when he isn’t taking wickets, Jasprit Bumrah is on target with his yorkers, and controls the flow of runs incredibly in the death overs. Against England, he stood out towards the end, and against Bangladesh you can expect more of the same.

Mohammad Shami (IND): Expect Shami to play yet again despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar being fit. The reason – he takes wickets. Just three games so far for the quickie, but he has a whopping 13 wickets already, suggesting he could be on target once again against Bangladesh.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Hattrick hero Mohammed Shami wins it for India

India vs Bangladesh Dream 11 Fantasy picks: Tamim Iqbal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Mustafizur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Miraz Mehidy, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman