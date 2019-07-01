India lose number one ODI ranking spot after England World Cup 2019 loss

India suffered a surprising 31 run loss to England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and it appears to have affected their ODI ranking as well.

India had initially taken the number one spot in the rankings from England, but have conceded that position back to the Three Lions following their defeat.

These rankings, as updated on ESPN Cricnfo following the game between the two sides, shows England back on top once again with a points total of 6257 and a rating of 123, while India drop down to 6471 points and a rating of 122.

Earlier, it was India who had a rating of 123, however the manner of their defeat may have played a part in this changing.

Despite a very strong bowling attack, the Indians were unable to stop the flow of runs that came largely from the bats of Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes towards the back end.

A valiant effort from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli turned out to be a tad short in the end, as Team India fell 31 runs short of the target.

That being said, India are still in pole position to go through to the semi-finals with a points tally of 11 points from 7 matches in the tournament.