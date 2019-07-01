Fans slam former Pakistan captain for suggesting India vs England World Cup match was fixed

India vs England at the ICC Cricket World Cup produced more questions than answers. It specially had an impact on Pakistan, who wanted India to win in order to aid their chances of making it to the semifinals.

However, England won by 31 runs, and what was most notable was the fact that the pair of Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni hardly seemed to make an effort to try and get the runs towards the end of the innings.

That has prompted plenty of criticism, but perhaps none more so than former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis, who appeared to suggest, via a cryptic tweet, that the game may have been fixed.

It’s not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly #INDvsEND #CWC2019 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) June 30, 2019

Fans from India in particular, did not appreciate the hate directed towards their team, and took on Waqar for his allegation.

How can you make such allegations ? When you team plays badly consistently at the start of the CWC that time u didn’t suspect any foul play ?? Our team plays one bad game & All Hell Breaks Lose On PAK Twitter 🤷🏻‍♀️ Please concentrate on your team’s progress 🙄 — Dr Khushboo 🤭 (@khushikadri) July 1, 2019

Khud fixers leke bethe ho Team me dusre pe allegation karte ho , Abhi bhi dusro pe depend ho jeet ke liye — Chintan Shah (@chintan20) July 1, 2019

If u wish to qualify, qualify on your own merit… why badmouth others if u lack competence at the first place… — Aaya To Modi Hi (@KapsJosh) July 1, 2019

Very irresponsible tweet. Who are u pass such judgement? If ur team suspect any foul play, lodge a complaint with ICC, let them investigate. There are hundreds of instances where ur team have collapsed like a pack of cards from a winning situation. Shall we pass the judgement? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 1, 2019

Hahaha.. cry of despair. If anyone deserves to lecture on morality and sportsmanship it’s not terroristan and their jihadi cricketers. Next time get in on ur own stupid talent (of u have any)and not expecting hand outs from better teams. — Opinewise (@opinewise) July 1, 2019