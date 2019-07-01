Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans slam former Pakistan captain for suggesting India vs England World Cup match was fixed

India vs England at the ICC Cricket World Cup produced more questions than answers. It specially had an impact on Pakistan, who wanted India to win in order to aid their chances of making it to the semifinals.

However, England won by 31 runs, and what was most notable was the fact that the pair of Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni hardly seemed to make an effort to try and get the runs towards the end of the innings.

That has prompted plenty of criticism, but perhaps none more so than former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis, who appeared to suggest, via a cryptic tweet, that the game may have been fixed.

Fans from India in particular, did not appreciate the hate directed towards their team, and took on Waqar for his allegation.

 

