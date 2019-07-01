BREAKING: India’s Vijay Shankar ruled out of Cricket World Cup 2019; opening batsman likely replacement

The Indian Cricket Team has enjoyed a good Cricket World Cup so far, barring a few minor blips. Their biggest concern so far has been the injury to Shikhar Dhawan, which ruled him out of the competition. And now, all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been sidelined as well with a replacement likely to be called up.

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup due to a toe injury. Shankar failed to recover from the damage in time for the England match and was replaced by Rishabh Pant.

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal is likely to be called up as Shankar’s replacement.

“Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won’t be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home,” a senior BCCI was quoted by PTI (via National Herald).