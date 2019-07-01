India equal all-time worst ODI record with defeat to England in Cricket World Cup 2019

Team India’s unbeaten run in the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup met an unfortunate end on Sunday, 30 June as hosts England won against the Men in Blue by 31 runs. The defeat brought further embarrassment upon the Indian contingent as they equalled the record for most losses by a single team in one-day internationals.

Batting first, England amassed 337/7 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to Jonny Bairstow (111), Ben Stokes (79), Jason Roy (66), Joe Root (44) and Jos Buttler (20 from 8).

In reply, India could compile just 306 runs for the loss of five wickets despite the best of efforts from Rohit Sharma (102), Virat Kohli (66), Hardik Pandya (45), MS Dhoni (42 not out) and Rishabh Pant (32 off 29).

This was India’s first defeat in the ongoing World Cup as mentioned above, but it was also their 418th defeat overall in ODI cricket – the joint highest by any team in the history of the sport, alongside Sri Lanka.

However, team India have already played a total of 972 ODI games till date, out of which 515 were wins, 418 were defeats, seven were ties and 40 matches yielded no result. Their win percentage in 54.66% - the third best in the world at the moment and it also indicates that despite the 418 overall losses, the Men in Blue are still a strong force to reckon with, in international cricket.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have played only 842 ODI matches so far, of which they have won only 382 games while five matches ended as tied games.

India’s next match in the Cricket World Cup is against Bangladesh, on 3rd July. They are currently placed second in the points table, with 11 points from 7 matches.