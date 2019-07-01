Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Sri Lanka vs West Indies

Sri Lanka take on West Indies in ODI 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group stages. You can watch the entire match through our live stream here on FOX Sports Asia.

West Indies is mathematically out of the running to get into the top 4 spots but in a way, that makes this match all the more important for them. For Sri Lanka, unless a huge slice of luck goes their way, even they seem destined to exit the tournament.

Both teams, however, will be fighting for pride and to finish off what has been a disappointing World Cup on a high note.

For Sri Lanka, it is imperative that their batting clicks into gear. They have the talent and ability in their batting line up to post big scores but what has been lacking so far – as their previous match against South Africa epitomised – is application.

However, 21-year-old Avishka Fernando has been a bright spot for them with is positive intent and strokeplay.

For the West Indies, it’s been a tournament of what ifs. What if they had defeated England. What if the match against South Africa, where they had them rocked at 29/2, wasn’t washed out. What if they had just bowled better against Bangladesh to defend 321.

We’ll never know. But the men from the Carribean will want to at least sign off on a positive note.

