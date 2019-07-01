Rohit Sharma aims indirect dig at MS Dhoni after lackluster finish against England at Cricket World Cup 2019

India opener and vice captain Rohit Sharma felt that the team needed an ‘X-factor’ in the slog overs and even made allusions to a Ben Stokes type of player after yet another MS Dhoni failure.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma weighed in on a number of topics including the inclusion of Rishabh Pant, India’s game plan to chase down England’s 338 and – unerringly – MS Dhoni.

However, unlike Virat Kohli who defended the former captain’s lackluster knock in the face of a rising asking rate, Rohit Sharma left a bit out there to be interpreted.

He hinted that India lacked the ‘X-factor’ in the slog overs and even went on to name drop Ben Stokes in what seemed to be a subtle dig at MS Dhoni.

“Anything over 300 these days, we know that with the shorter boundaries, good pitches, it is achievable. It’s just that we need a big partnership.

“We did that today, one good partnership, but then when you’re chasing 330-340, you need that X factor innings from someone coming and playing that 70 over 30-40 balls. Hardik was looking good but couldn’t just go on.

“That is something Ben Stokes did for them, came and batted and changed the game actually. Until then, we were right in the game, restricted them pretty well. We needed somebody like Stokes’ innings towards the end to get to that target,” he summed up.