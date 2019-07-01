Virat Kohli reveals why MS Dhoni batted slowly in the death overs against England at Cricket World Cup 2019

MS Dhoni scored 42 runs of 31 balls but adopted a leisurely approach to the death overs with the asking run rate climbing steeply. Virat Kohli explains why.

The Indian captain, speaking in the post-match interview, blamed the slowing nature of the pitch as a reason why MS Dhoni couldn’t step on the accelerator in the slog overs with the asking rate climbing. However, he also paid due credit to the English bowlers for bowling in the right areas.

“It’s up to discussions with the two guys who were in there [why India didn’t up the ante in the final overs].

I think MS [Dhoni] was trying really hard to get the boundary but it wasn’t coming off. They [English bowlers] bowled in good areas and the ball was stopping, hence it was difficult to bat towards the end. We have to sit and assess and improve on things in the next game,” said Kohli.

India were set the gargantuan task of chasing down 338 against England and fell 31 runs short in the end. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – who scored a century – stitched together a strong partnership early on but couldn’t stick around to see the chase through.

Hardik Pandya delivered some lusty blows but was eventually done in by the decaying wicket. Rishabh Pant, playing his first ever World Cup game, looked good in patches but was sent back by a stunning catch from Chris Woakes on the boundary – leaving the chase to MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadav.