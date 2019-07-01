Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans slam MS Dhoni for showing no intent to win World Cup 2019 match vs England

Team India succumbed to a 31-runs defeat against England and once again, it was the pair of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav who were singled out for their lack of intent.

Fans didn’t like the show of no intent and reacted angrily on Twitter.

 

