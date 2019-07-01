Fans slam MS Dhoni for showing no intent to win World Cup 2019 match vs England

Team India succumbed to a 31-runs defeat against England and once again, it was the pair of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav who were singled out for their lack of intent.

Fans didn’t like the show of no intent and reacted angrily on Twitter.

If there was any team that had the ability to stop India’s winning run. It was England. Dhoni’s approach in the last few overs however was baffling. 🤔 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 30, 2019

The good news for India, though, is that MS Dhoni’s ODI average has gone up from 50.45 to 50.65 — Alan Gardner (@alanroderick) June 30, 2019

I don’t fukcing care that Pakistan is nearly out – I only know that I don’t like to see my country lose. And Dhoni really looked like he wasn’t trying at all — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) June 30, 2019

“India Going down without fight” – Nasser Hussain “I dont have explaination for these singles” – Ganguly#INDvENG #Dhoni — Cricket Freak🙇🏼‍♂️ (@naveensurana06) June 30, 2019

Dhoni and Kedar eating dot balls today. pic.twitter.com/vAwbkzuYCa — Umar (@YyoungDesi3) June 30, 2019

If Ganguly was captain, don’t think Dhoni and Kedar would have played the next match. He is seething — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) June 30, 2019

Dhoni. Wat a finisher!! Just finished Pakistan’s chances in World Cup. Legend🙏 — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) June 30, 2019

Dhoni entering England’s locker room after the match #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/tdLgZv170T — ARYAN (@Aryan8383) June 30, 2019

Unbelievable batting by Dhoni.. didnt even try to win it…even Pandiya lost it in the end before he got out…commentators cant beleive it.. fans cant believe it… — Shahzeb Khanzada (@shazbkhanzdaGEO) June 30, 2019

This is not the first time we’ve seen MS Dhoni play like this. And until someone doesn’t hold him accountable, it won’t be the last. #ENGvIND #CWC19 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) June 30, 2019