Cricket World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly indirectly slams MS Dhoni after another slow innings

India’s first loss at the 2019 Cricket World Cup came at the hands of hosts England. The hosts set up a big target for India to chase before the latter collapsed midway through their innings. MS Dhoni attracted heat yet again for his contribution, even earning the wrath of Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly seemed to take aim at MS Dhoni during the latter’s slow showing against England. The former Indian captain unleashed his wrath while commentating on the match, stating that a team cannot be losing with five wickets in hand.

“The team has to make a decision whether they are just happy not getting out or are looking to win. The message has to go out that they should keep attempting big shots even if they get out. You can’t have a team losing in a chase with 5 wickets in hand.”

Ganguly’s fury came to its head when he witnessed Dhoni take a single. The former Indian captain said to his co-commentator: “I have no explanation for this. You asked me to explain what is happening, I can’t.”

Dhoni has caught a lot of heat for his slow playing style in this edition of the Cricket World Cup. Fans first called him out after a dull showing against Afghanistan. He then earned the wrath of the fans once more for a similar showing against West Indies, before redeeming himself with a half century.

India’s loss against England is their first in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The men in blue still have a chance to make it through to the semi-finals, provided they beat either Sri-Lanka or Bangladesh.