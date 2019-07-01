Sri Lanka vs West Indies – Dream 11 prediction, Fantasy tips and tricks, Playing XI, Captain Prediction, updates for World Cup 2019

On the 1st of July, Sri Lanka will lock horns with West Indies in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The match has already been deemed an encounter of little importance – as both Sri Lanka and West Indies have virtually gotten eliminated from the knockout stages already. Here are the Dream 11 picks for this one.

However, the match promises a good chance for Dream 11 fans to gain some momentum as predictions are pretty easy and simple – based on how both teams have fared so far in the tournament.

Here are some of the Dream 11 predictions and fantasy picks for the match:

Chris Gayle: The “Universe Boss”, as he is fondly called, is easily the best batsman on the pitch on his day. The burly southpaw with a reputation for big shots, Gayle is also an obvious choice in Dream 11 lineups. He is also the top-scorer for the Windies so far, with 200 runs from 7 matches at an average of 33.33 and a high score of 87.

Sheldon Cottrell: Windies pacer Sheldon Cottrell has earned fame by virtue of his pace and movement and is also the leading wicket-taker for his team in the 2019 World Cup, with 11 scalps from 7 matches at a strike rate of 27.2. He also maintains a decent economy rate of 5.6 per over, which means he is a great addition to any Dream 11 team that can be fielded tomorrow.

Shai Hope: West Indies wicket-keeper and batsman Shai Hope is a talented cricketer, from what we have seen from his performances till date. The right-hander has made 192 runs from 7 innings in the ongoing World Cup and is second-placed behind Gayle in the run charts for Windies batsmen.

Kusal Perera: 191 runs from 5 matches at an average of 38.2 – Kusal Perera’s contribution for Sri Lanka in the tournament so far. The numbers also indicate that he is the leading run-scorer for his team in the ongoing World Cup. A skilful opener, Perera’s contributions have proved handy for the Lankans on a number of occasions.

Lasith Malinga: The captain of the Sri Lanka team, Malinga has also been one of Lanka’s best performers in the 2019 Cricket World Cup so far. His pace and variations have often tormented batsmen in the English conditions and the game against West Indies could easily become another day when he is among the wickets. He is also Lanka’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 9 wickets from five matches.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Dream 11 Fantasy picks: Chris Gayle (9.5cr), Kusal Perera (9cr), Kusal Mendis (9cr), Shimron Hetmyer (9cr), Shai Hope (9.5cr)(C), Carlos Brathwaite (9cr), Thisara Perera (9cr), Sheldon Cottrell (9cr), Kemar Roach (8.5cr), Lasith Malinga (9.5cr), Oshane Thomas (8.5cr).