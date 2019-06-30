Cricket World Cup 2019: Has Team India already qualified for the semi finals?

The ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 has attracted the attention of millions of fans all over the world and the scene in India is no different. Thanks to Team India’s blazing form, supporters are quite happy and eager to know about their favourite side’s chances of qualification to the semi-finals.

India have played six games in the World Cup so far – against South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan and West Indies. Except for the match against the Kiwis which got washed out by rain, the Men in Blue won all their other encounters.

Virat Kohli and co. are hence currently placed second on the table, with 11 points from 6 matches and a net run-rate of +1.160, which is the best among all teams in the tournament.

The following is Team India’s semi-final qualification scenario, with three games remaining for them in the group stage:

Matches remaining: vs England on June 30, vs Bangladesh on July 2 and vs Sri Lanka on July 6.

India have three group-stage matches remaining as you can see above and winning any one of the three will help them seal a berth in the final four.

Now, let us take the highly improbable event of the side losing all of the three matches. In such an instance, India’s chances will rely on net run-rate.

If India lose all three matches, they will have the same number of points as either Pakistan or Bangladesh (depends on the result of Pakistan-Bangladesh match) and New Zealand if they lose their upcoming game against England. The points table will then look thus:

#1. Australia with a minimum of 14 points

#2. England with 12 points

#3, #4, #5. India, Pakistan/Bangladesh and New Zealand with 11 points

#6. Bangladesh/Pakistan with 9 points

The remaining spots are irrelevant as Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan’s wins will have little to no impact on the top four teams.

Note that three teams will be tied at 11 points, of which the two teams with a better net run-rate compared to the third team, will advance to the semis. The third team with 11 points will get eliminated.

If India suffer heavy defeats in all their three remaining matches, the net run-rate could drop sharply and India will have to rely on other teams’ results for their qualification.

That being said, Team India’s qualification to the semi-finals is still not confirmed. However, the Men in Blue are currently facing England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England and a victory in the game is all that is needed for them to guarantee a place in the knockouts.