Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans cracks down on MS Dhoni after he advises against DRS call despite replays showing it was out

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jason Roy in fine form as England start off on a strong note

England and India faced off against each other in a crunch Cricket World Cup tie. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat. It proved to be a good decision as the Three Lions stormed off to a quick hundred. Nevertheless, Indian fans pointed the finger at MS Dhoni once more after choosing against a review. 

India took on England in their latest Cricket World Cup match. The men in blue knew that a win would seal a place for them in the semi-finals. However, England had ideas of their own. The Three Lions got off to a great start, with both the openers scoring half centuries.

India were handed a big opportunity to finally land a strike, after Jason Roy was seemingly caught behind by MS Dhoni. The Indian wicketkeeper’s initial appeals were turned down and decided not to review the case. However, replays showed that the ball had come off Roy’s glove.

Indian fans cracked down on Dhoni’s decision not to review the decision, despite captain Kohli deliberating the decision. Some even logged on to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

Comments