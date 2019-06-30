Fans cracks down on MS Dhoni after he advises against DRS call despite replays showing it was out

England and India faced off against each other in a crunch Cricket World Cup tie. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat. It proved to be a good decision as the Three Lions stormed off to a quick hundred. Nevertheless, Indian fans pointed the finger at MS Dhoni once more after choosing against a review.

India took on England in their latest Cricket World Cup match. The men in blue knew that a win would seal a place for them in the semi-finals. However, England had ideas of their own. The Three Lions got off to a great start, with both the openers scoring half centuries.

India were handed a big opportunity to finally land a strike, after Jason Roy was seemingly caught behind by MS Dhoni. The Indian wicketkeeper’s initial appeals were turned down and decided not to review the case. However, replays showed that the ball had come off Roy’s glove.

Indian fans cracked down on Dhoni’s decision not to review the decision, despite captain Kohli deliberating the decision. Some even logged on to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

That’s Out. Need to ignore Dhoni in DRS he is too conservative just like his batting. This is third time he said not to review clear out. — Mumbai Weather (@IndianWeather_) June 30, 2019

At least2nd time MS Dhoni is wrong about review but seems like he’s only entitled to get credit even for Shami’s bowling other day. Dhoni’s blind fans atm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Td66OlcHFz — Sandeep Singh (@sandeepsingh844) June 30, 2019

Dhoni fans, come out and take the credit pic.twitter.com/qNzt6xThGc — SwingAndSeam (@IsSwingAndSeam) June 30, 2019

Pandya and Kholi – We heard some noise Dhoni – No there was no noise Ultra Edge Technology – #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/n0JBoTLrLW — Funny Bawa (@hasnekathakya) June 30, 2019

Kohli I said so many Times , Don’t Rely on dhoni yaar.. He isn’t God. He can’t be right everytime😒 — Cricket Freak🙇🏼‍♂️ (@naveensurana06) June 30, 2019

Those 12 seconds when India need to find that middle ground between Kohli's 'surely out' and Dhoni's 'maybe not'. Soap opera material — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 30, 2019