Virat Kohli opens up on Pakistan fans’ support for Team India for World Cup 2019 encounter vs England

India are facing England at Edgbaston in a crunch Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter with England’s semifinal hopes on the line. India captain Virat Kohli lost the toss to Eoin Morgan, who chose to bat first.

Team India made a much called for change as well with Rishabh Pant coming in for Vijay Shankar, who missed out due to a toe niggle. During the toss, Kohli talked about the challenge of chasing down a score in the World Cup and touched upon the support Pakistan fans will lend India for this encounter as well.

“Never a problem.. Love chasing. But honestly we would have batted first today. We haven’t chased after the first game in the tournament, so it’s a good challenge for us. We haven’t really focused on the opposition in this tournament, that’s why we have been consistent.

We do have one change. Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. There is a small boundary for him to play for. Once he gets to 20, then it’s a different ball game.

“To be honest I haven’t seen what’s been happening outside. But I do believe the Pakistani fans will be supporting us, which is a rare thing (smiles).”