Cricket World Cup 2019: How India can still be knocked out of the tournament

India have been in superb form so far in this edition of the Cricket World Cup. The men in blue now have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals. However, the former champions are not safe yet and can still be knocked out of the competition.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinals are slowly beginning to take shape. Australia are through already, with India and New Zealand in pole position to secure a berth as well. Meanwhile, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are still in the hunt for the one remaining spot.

Nevertheless, India’s passage is still not confirmed and if certain scenarios come true, the former champions could be headed out early.

Here are the four scenarios which will result in India’s elimination for the 2019 Cricket World Cup:

1. For India to fall short of a semi-final spot, they need to lose all their remaining matches. That means, that the former champions must lose against England, Bangladesh, and then Sri Lanka. Furthermore, all three loses must be by a huge margin.

2. Meanwhile, hosts England need to win both their remaining matches, which means beating India and New Zealand. Two wins for the Three Lions would seal their place in the semi-finals.

3. India’s position is currently safe in the top four due to a high net run rate. For them to be displaced in the top four, either Pakistan or Bangladesh need to win all of their remaining matches by a huge margin. Bangladesh, during this time, face India and Pakistan.

4. Finally, New Zealand and India currently stand on the same points. However, the Blackcaps do have a better run rate than the men in blue. As a result, if both teams end up on the same points, New Zealand will move forward at the expense of India.

Nevertheless, all the permutations and combinations will end up in the bin if India beat England today, June 30.